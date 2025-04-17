Victoria Road South closure at Guelph Junction Railway crossing starting May 2

Victoria Road South at the railway crossing north of York Road

Notice date: April 17, 2025

Guelph Junction Railway is replacing a section of track at rail crossing

Due to the age of the at grade rail crossing on Victoria Road South, Guelph Junction Railway is replacing a section of rail track to maintain a safe crossing in compliance with Transport Canada regulations.

Work begins May 2, concluding May 7

Work is expected to begin the evening of May 2, and anticipated to finish by 5 a.m. on May 7.

Full road closure with limited access to business plaza at 199 Victoria Road South

Victoria Road South will be closed in both directions for the duration of construction. No through traffic will be permitted. Limited access to the business plaza at 199 Victoria Road South will be available to northbound traffic only, via Victoria Road South. Please follow the posted signs for the detour route along Elizabeth Street and Stevenson Street South.

Pedestrian access

There will be no access to the Victoria Road South sidewalk across the Guelph Junction Railway crossing near York Road. Please follow the posted signs for safety.

Property and business access and parking

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m. to 7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property and delays should be expected.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area



The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Les Petroczi, General Manager

Guelph Junction Railway, Infrastructure, Development & Environment

519-766-7121

[email protected]