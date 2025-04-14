University Subdivision sanitary sewer repairs starting April 16

Multiple locations

Notice date: April 14, 2025

About the project

The City of Guelph is working with Advance Excavating and General Contracting Ltd to complete sanitary sewer repair on the following streets:

Honey Crescent

Water Street

Bellevue Street

Forest Hill Drive

Echo Drive

Work begins April 16

Work is expected to start on or about April 16 and will continue for roughly 4 weeks, weather permitting.

Road closure and property access

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

Waste collection

Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area



The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

Jackie Kay, Project Engineer

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2251

TTY 519-826-9771

[email protected]