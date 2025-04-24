Form 6

SALE OF LAND BY PUBLIC TENDER

Municipal Act, 2001

Ontario Regulation 181/03, Municipal Tax Sale Rules

SALE OF LAND BY PUBLIC TENDER

The Corporation of the City of Guelph

Take Notice that tenders are invited for the purchase of the lands described below and will be received until 3:00 p.m. local time on May 29, 2025, at the Guelph, City Hall, 1 Carden St., Guelph Ontario.

The opening of tenders will be as soon as possible after 3:00 p.m. at the Guelph, City Hall, 1 Carden St., Guelph.

Description of Lands:

Roll No. 23 08 020 001 13766 0000; 55 Yarmouth St., Suite 803, Guelph; PIN 7188-0085 (LT); FIRSTLY: UNIT 3, LEVEL 8, WELLINGTON STANDARD CONDOMINIUM PLAN NO. 188 AND ITS APPURTENANT INTEREST; SUBJECT TO EASEMENTS AS SET OUT IN SCHEDULE A AS IN WC359364; CITY OF GUELPH; PIN 71888-0107 (LT); SECONDLY: UNIT 7, LEVEL A, WELLINGTON STANDARD CONDOMINIUM PLAN NO. 188 AND ITS APPURTENANT INTEREST; SUBJECT TO EASEMENTS AS SET OUT IN SCHEDULE A AS IN WC359364; GUELPH; File No. 23-27

According to the last returned assessment roll, the assessed value of the land is $266,000

Minimum tender amount: $ 24,078.45

Roll No. 23 08 040 011 03011 0000; 105 Bagot St., Suite 112; PIN 71784-0007(LT); FIRSTLY: UNIT 7, LEVEL 1, WELLINGTON CONDOMINIUM PLAN NO. 84 ; PT LTS 15, 16, PK LT 1, PL 334, PTS 1-8, 61R7392, MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN SCHEDULE “A” OF DECLARATION RO778030 ; CITY OF GUELPH; PIN 71784-0110 (LT); SECONDLY: UNIT 52, LEVEL A, WELLINGTON CONDOMINIUM PLAN NO. 84 ; PT LTS 15, 16, PK LT 1, PL 334, PTS 1-8, 61R7392, MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN SCHEDULE “A” OF DECLARATION RO778030; GUELPH; File No.23-59

According to the last returned assessment roll, the assessed value of the land is $ 122,000

Minimum tender amount: $ 18,012.08

Tenders must be submitted in the prescribed form and must be accompanied by a deposit of at least 20 per cent of the tender amount, which deposit shall be made by way of a certified cheque/bank draft/ money order payable to the municipality.

Except as follows, the municipality makes no representation regarding the title to, crown interests, availability of road access, any environmental contamination concerns or any other matters relating to the lands to be sold. Any interests of the Federal or Provincial Crown encumbering the land at the time of the tax sale will continue to encumber the land after the registration of the tax deed. Responsibility for ascertaining these matters rests with the potential purchasers. The assessed value, according to the last returned assessment roll, may or may not be representative of the current market value of the property.

Transfers of properties that contain at least one and not more than six single family residences and are transferred to non-residents of Canada or foreign entities, are subject to the Province’s Non-Resident Speculation Tax (NRST).

This sale is governed by the Municipal Act, 2001 and the Municipal Tax Sales Rules made under that Act. The successful purchaser will be required to pay the amount tendered plus accumulated taxes and any taxes that may be applicable, such as a land transfer tax and HST.

The municipality has no obligation to provide vacant possession to the successful purchaser.

A copy of the prescribed form of tender is available on the website of the Government of Ontario Central Forms Repository under the listing for the Ministry of Municipal Affairs.

For further information regarding this sale and a copy of the prescribed form of tender, visit:

www.OntarioTaxSales.ca

Lisa Gatto

Supervisor, Taxation Revenue

The Corporation of the City of Guelph

City Hall, 1 Carden St.

Guelph, ON N1H 3A1

519-822-1260 X 3473

[email protected]