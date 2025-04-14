Public Meeting for the Downtown Guelph Heritage Conservation District Project on May 7

Learn about a potential heritage conservation district in the downtown core

You’re invited to a Public Meeting for Phase 2 of the Downtown Guelph Heritage Conservation District (HCD) to learn about the ongoing development of the district’s plan and design guidelines. An HCD will help guide change and growth and promote thoughtful stewardship of heritage assets in the downtown core.

Join us on Wednesday, May 7th, 2025, at 5:00pm in City Hall’s Meeting Room C to learn about the findings of the project and ask questions. Short presentations and facilitated group discussions will be held on the following topics:

HCD Plan work conducted to date

Contributing and non-contributing properties in the proposed HCD area

Policies and guidelines for contributing properties, including public realm

Policies and guidelines for non-contributing properties

Date: Wednesday, May 7, 2025

Time: 5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Location: Meeting Room C, City Hall, 1 Carden Street, Guelph, Ontario

For questions or if you require accommodations, please contact [email protected], or call 519-822-1260 extension 4240.

Join the Conversation Online

Can’t join us in person? Presentations will be recorded and posted online. You can ask questions at ‘Have Your Say 2025’.

To learn more about the project, visit https://guelph.ca/city-hall/planning-and-development/community-plans-studies/heritage-conservation/downtown-guelph-heritage-conservation-district-study/#community-engagement

About the project

City Staff presented Phase 1 of the Downtown Heritage Conservation District Project to Council in Fall 2024. Phase 1 involved extensive research and community engagement to understand the objectives, heritage values and heritage attributes the Guelph community feels are important to be included in a potential Heritage Conservation District Plan for the downtown. This engagement period helped identify the unique community character and heritage value of Guelph’s historic Downtown core and helped City staff propose a boundary for a potential Heritage Conservation District.

Council unanimously approved the study and boundary and directed the team to begin Phase 2 of the Downtown Heritage Conservation District Project. We are now nearing completion of a Plan for the HCD which shares the heritage values of the downtown core, describes a vision for change in the district and provides management and practical guidance on how to achieve this vision.

For more Information

Imogen Goldie, Heritage Planner

Planning and Building Services

Infrastructure, Development and Environment

519-822-1260 extension 4240

[email protected]