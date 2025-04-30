Possible Canada Post mail service strike

A Canada Post mail strike could occur as early as May 22, 2025.

Negotiations and mediation between Canada Post and the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) continues toward reaching a collective agreement.

To avoid payment delays, program or service interruptions, or late fees we encourage you to use an alternate payment or delivery method including (if available):

submitting documents to the City by email or online

signing up for email or e-delivery of documents or invoices

arranging EFT or pre-authorized payments

Property taxes

Sign up for pre-authorized payments or pay online or at your bank or financial institution, by credit card, or in person.

Sign up for pre-authorized payments

Accounts payable

Vendors can enroll to receive payment by electronic funds transfer (EFT). Once enrollment is complete and verified, funds owing will be deposited to the vendor’s bank account when the invoice(s) is due and a remittance detailing the amounts paid will be sent to the vendor.

To receive funds by EFT, please complete the EFT and send it to [email protected].

Vendors may choose to pick up cheques in person at City Hall by contacting [email protected]

Accounts receivable, development charges, permit fees

The City will continue to accept all forms of payment. If you are unable to mail a cheque as payment, you can:

Pay by EFT. Contact [email protected] for EFT payment instructions. Call 519-822-1260 extension 2308 to pay by credit card (accounts receivable only). Drop off your cheque at City Hall.

Parking tickets

Pay online or in person

Provincial Offences Court fines or tickets

Pay Provincial Offences Court fines or tickets (including camera-based tickets) online, over the phone at 519-826-0762, or in person.

All payments are still required to be paid by the due dates imposed by the court.

Pay court fines or tickets online

Committee of Adjustment

Public notices for Committee of Adjustment applications may be sent using alternate delivery methods such as a newspaper advertisement, hand delivery, or courier. A physical sign will still be posted on the subject property.

You can find public notices online by viewing the hearing agenda.

View upcoming Committee of Adjustment agendas

More information

For help with alternate payment, delivery, or pick-up options or arrangements for a service or program, please contact ServiceGuelph.

ServiceGuelph

519-822-1260 press 0

[email protected]