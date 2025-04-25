Notice of Public Information Centre

Event: North East Water Supply Municipal Class Environmental Assessment Study
Purpose: The City of Guelph is conducting a study to find a new water supply in the Northeast area.
Event Details:
- Date: Monday, May 12, 2025
- Time: 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. (drop-in format)
- Location: Rockmosa Older Adults Centre, 121 Rockmosa Dr, Rockwood
Why Attend: Your feedback is important for our water management plans, which affects both you and the environment.
Background
The City of Guelph expects significant population growth. To ensure water supply to meet those demands, the City is working on strategies from the 2022 Water Supply Master Plan. This includes studying ways to increase groundwater supply and ensure a reliable water source. One project involves developing a well in the Logan and Flemming Test Wells area. This is crucial because the City predicts a water shortage of 12,000 m³/day by 2051 due to climate change.
Resources
For more Information
Albanie Douglas M.Sc., P.Geo., Hydrogeologist
Water Services, Infrastructure, Development and Enterprise
City of Guelph
TTY 519-826-9771
519-837-5627
[email protected]
Stephen Di Biase, P.Geo., Hydrogeologist
Stantec Consulting Ltd.
(647) 282-0563
[email protected]