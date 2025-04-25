Notice of Public Information Centre

Event: North East Water Supply Municipal Class Environmental Assessment Study

Purpose: The City of Guelph is conducting a study to find a new water supply in the Northeast area.

Event Details:

Date: Monday, May 12, 2025

Monday, May 12, 2025 Time: 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. (drop-in format)

6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. (drop-in format) Location: Rockmosa Older Adults Centre, 121 Rockmosa Dr, Rockwood

Why Attend: Your feedback is important for our water management plans, which affects both you and the environment.

Background

The City of Guelph expects significant population growth. To ensure water supply to meet those demands, the City is working on strategies from the 2022 Water Supply Master Plan. This includes studying ways to increase groundwater supply and ensure a reliable water source. One project involves developing a well in the Logan and Flemming Test Wells area. This is crucial because the City predicts a water shortage of 12,000 m³/day by 2051 due to climate change.

Resources

North East Water Supply Municipal Class Environmental Assessment Study

Water Supply Master Plan

For more Information

Albanie Douglas M.Sc., P.Geo., Hydrogeologist

Water Services, Infrastructure, Development and Enterprise

City of Guelph

TTY 519-826-9771

519-837-5627

[email protected]

Stephen Di Biase, P.Geo., Hydrogeologist

Stantec Consulting Ltd.

(647) 282-0563

[email protected]