Notice of passed bylaws

Guelph City Council passed the following bylaws on April 8, 2025:

By-law (2025) – 21066 to adopt Amendment Number 106 to the City of Guelph Official Plan to implement the findings of the Downtown Building Heights Study to permit revised building heights within the Downtown Secondary Plan area. For more information about the Downtown Building Heights Study visit https://guelph.ca/living/downtown-guelph/downtown-renewal/downtown-building-heights-study/.

By-law (2025) – 21069 & By-law Number (2025) – 21070 about 132 Clair Road West. For more information visit https://guelph.ca/2025/02/132-clair-road-west/.

By-law (2025) – 21064 & (2025) – 21065 to amend the City of Guelph Official Plan to enable and establish the Community Planning Permit System. For more information visit https://guelph.ca/living/house-and-home/housing-in-guelph/creating-housing/community-planning-permit-system/.

For more information about any of the above contact Planning Services at 519-837-5616 or [email protected]. If you would like to appeal any of the bylaws above, you must file a Notice of Appeal with the City Clerk before 4:00 p.m. on May 6, 2025, by contacting the Clerk’s Office at 519-837-5603 or [email protected].