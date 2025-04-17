Notice of intention to designate: 30 Eramosa Road

Take notice that the Council of the Corporation of the City of Guelph intends to designate 30 Eramosa Road as a property of cultural heritage value or interest under section 29, Part IV of the Ontario Heritage Act, R.S.O. 1990, Chapter 0.18.

Description of the property

30 Eramosa Road is a corner lot at the intersection of Mitchell Street and Eramosa Road. It bears the legal description of PT Lot 2, Plan 40, Northeast SIDE OF ERAMOSA Road West AS IN MS30014; GUELPH.

Statement of cultural heritage value or interest

30 Eramosa Road is worthy of designation under Part IV, Section 29 of the Ontario Heritage Act because it meets five of the nine prescribed criteria for determining cultural heritage value or interest, as per Ontario Regulation 9/06 (amended by O. Reg 569/22).

Design/Physical Value

The subject property meets criterion 1 because it is an early example of an iron foundry in the City of Guelph, bult of local limestone in the Georgian Functionalist style.

The subject property meets criterion 2 because it displays a high degree of craftsmanship in its limestone construction.

Historical/Associative Value

The subject property meets criterion 4 because it has direct associations with the early industrialization of Guelph, and with Adam Robertson, a significant nineteenth century industrialist and politician.

The subject property meets criterion 5 because it yields information that contributes to an understanding of the development of manufacturing in the City of Guelph.

Contextual Value

The subject property meets criterion 8 because it is functionally, historically, and visually to its surroundings. The building served as a foundry in an area (near the Speed River) where several other early industrial buildings are located. Additionally, the subject property is historically linked to Ferndell, the Robertson home at 25 Mitchell Street.

Description of heritage attributes

The following elements of the property at 30 Eramosa Road should be considered as heritage attributes in a designation under Part IV, Section 29 of the Ontario Heritage Act:

Building form, including:

Symmetrical form, two storeys, and centered entrance

Side gabled roof

Hipped roof porch with wooden columns on limestone blocks, exposed knee brackets and cornices

Exterior Limestone walls, including:

Tooled stone sills below the first and second storey windows and tooled stone lintels over the basement windows

Original window openings, including:

Three windows on the façade

The two first-storey windows on the south elevation of the building

It is intended that non-original features may be returned to the documented earlier designs or to their documented original without requiring Council to amend the heritage designation by-law.

A more detailed description of the property’s cultural heritage value may be found in staff’s report to City Council dated April 8, 2025 at www.guelph.ca.

Notice of objection

Any person may send a notice of objection to this proposed designation, before 4 p.m. on Friday, May 16, 2025. This notice must be sent by registered mail or delivered to the Clerk of the City of Guelph and must set out the reason for the objection and all relevant facts. If a notice of objection is received, the Council of the City of Guelph shall consider the objection and make a decision whether or not to withdraw the notice of intention to designate the property within 90 days after the end of the 30-day objection period. If Council decides not to withdraw its intention to designate, a heritage designation bylaw must be passed within 120 days after the date of publication of the notice of intention to designate. Council must publish a notice of passing of the designation bylaw which is followed by a 30-day appeal period when appeals of the bylaw may be given to the Ontario Land Tribunal for a hearing and decision.

Stephen O’Brien

City Clerk

City of Guelph

1 Carden Street, Guelph ON N1H 3A1

For more information

Jack Mallon (he/him), MA, MA, CAHP | Planner I – Heritage

Planning Services 519-837-5616 x 3872

[email protected]