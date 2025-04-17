Notice of intention to designate: 136 Glasgow Street North

Take notice that the Council of the Corporation of the City of Guelph intends to designate 136 Glasgow Street North as a property of cultural heritage value or interest under section 29, Part IV of the Ontario Heritage Act, R.S.O. 1990, Chapter 0.18.

Description of the property

136 Glasgow Street North is located is on the West side of Glasgow Street North, east of Yorkshire Street North between Liverpool Street and Oxford Street, and its legal description is PT PARK LOT 47, Plan 8, AS IN RO781295; Guelph.

Statement of cultural heritage value or interest

The residential building at 136 Glasgow Street North is worthy of designation under Part IV, Section 29 of the Ontario Heritage Act because it meets six of the nine prescribed criteria for determining cultural heritage value or interest, according to Ontario Regulation 9/06 as amended by 569/22. The subject building at 136 Glasgow Street North has design and physical value, historical and associative value, and contextual value.

Design/Physical Value

This property mees Criterion 1 as it is a representative example of the Italianate style within the City of Guelph.

This property meets Criterion 2 due to its impressive display of craftsmanship and artistic detail throughout its masonry work, most notably around the front entrance and windows, the way the decorative stone design is paired with the cornice brackets at the base of the roof, and the transoms above the front door and central window.

Historical/Associative Value

This property meets Criterion 4 due to its direct association with the highly successful industrialist and eminent public official Thomas Gowdy, the founder of Gowdy’s Agricultural Works and the Mayor from 1889-1890.

This property satisfies Criterion 6 as it was designed by architect John Hall Jr, a prominent builder and contractor in Guelph, who within the prime of his career designed around thirty buildings in Guelph, Listowel, Galt, and Alliston.

Contextual Value

This property meets Criterion 7 as it supports the character of the area. It is one of the earlier and more prominent residences on Glasgow Street North.

This property meets Criterion 9 as its location on the corner of Glasgow and Liverpool has historically and contemporaneously allowed it to function as a prominent landmark, as demonstrated by its repeated use as a reference point in the Guelph Daily Mercury.

Description of heritage attributes

The following elements of the property at 136 Glasgow Street North should be considered as heritage attributes in a designation under Part IV, Section 29 of the Ontario Heritage Act:

Building form, including:

Hipped roof

Central tower

Symmetrical façade

Redbrick exterior walls

Window and door openings in redbrick walls

Wood Front doors, including transom and sidelights

Wood corbels flanking the front doors

Stone masonry, including:

Sills

Lintels

Coursing

Quoins Financial I

It is intended that non-original features may be returned to the documented earlier designs or to their documented original without requiring Council to amend the heritage designation by-law.

A more detailed description of the property’s cultural heritage value may be found in staff’s report to City Council dated April 8, 2025 at www.guelph.ca.

Notice of objection

Any person may send a notice of objection to this proposed designation, before 4 p.m. on Friday, May 16, 2025. This notice must be sent by registered mail or delivered to the Clerk of the City of Guelph and must set out the reason for the objection and all relevant facts. If a notice of objection is received, the Council of the City of Guelph shall consider the objection and make a decision whether or not to withdraw the notice of intention to designate the property within 90 days after the end of the 30-day objection period. If Council decides not to withdraw its intention to designate, a heritage designation bylaw must be passed within 120 days after the date of publication of the notice of intention to designate. Council must publish a notice of passing of the designation bylaw which is followed by a 30-day appeal period when appeals of the bylaw may be given to the Ontario Land Tribunal for a hearing and decision.

Stephen O’Brien

City Clerk

City of Guelph

1 Carden Street, Guelph ON N1H 3A1

For more information

Jack Mallon (he/him), MA, MA, CAHP | Planner I – Heritage

Planning Services 519-837-5616 x 3872

[email protected]