Lane reductions on Lowes Road West to start April 14

Dawn Avenue to Gordon Street

Notice date: April 4, 2025

About the project

The contractor JAAR Excavating is constructing an entrance with concrete curb and asphalt.

This project supports a development project at 42 Lowes Road West. For more information about the development, please contact [email protected].

Work is to begin April 14

Work is to start on or about Monday, April 14 and take about one week to complete, weather permitting.

Lane reductions on Lowes Road West

There will be lane reductions on Lowes Road West during the project. Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times. Please follow posted signs for safety. A full road closure is not planned; however, delays may be expected.

Pedestrian access

The south sidewalk will be closed to pedestrians at 42 Lowes Rd W during construction. Please use the nearby crossings at Dawn Ave and Gordon St to use the north sidewalk.

Property and business access

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

Guelph Transit

Visit guelphtransit.ca for information about stop changes and route detours.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

Scott Rouse, Supervisor, Technical Services

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 4116

TTY 519-826-9771

[email protected]