Lowes Road storm sewer installation starting April 28

Gordon Street to Dawn Avenue

Notice date: April 17, 2024

About the project

The City of Guelph is working with Drexler Construction to complete the remainder of the work associated with the storm sewer installation project that commenced earlier in 2025. Works in this phase will include road restoration and paving, pouring of concrete curbs and landscaping restoration.

Work begins April 28

Work is expected to start on or about April 28 and will continue for roughly 4 weeks, weather permitting.

Road closure and property access

During construction sections of the road will be closed, please follow posted signs for safety. All residences and businesses in the construction area will remain open and accessible

throughout the project.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

Waste collection

Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please

contact:

Jackie Kay, Project Engineer

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2251

TTY 519-826-9771

[email protected]

For construction-specific information, please contact:

Mark Gosnell, Construction Contract Administrator

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 4022

TTY 519-826-9771

[email protected]