Geotechnical field investigation along Speedvale Avenue on May 2

Between Sheridan Street and Carmine Place

Notice date: April 30, 2025

About the project

The Watermain Interconnection – Victoria and Speedvale project involves design and construction of approximately 150m of 400mm dia. PVC watermain on Speedvale Avenue across its intersection at Victoria Road. This work will improve resiliency of the existing water supply infrastructure in the City of Guelph.

As part of this work, the City requires information about the soil and groundwater to be collected. The work is being completed by Englobe Corp. This process requires a small drill rig to drill four (4) boreholes and install one (1) monitoring well along Speedvale Avenue between Sheridan Street and Carmine Place. Blue drums may be present on site near the monitoring well locations for a period of approximately one week. These contain the soil and water from the drilled hole and will be collected upon completion of the works.

All drilling and monitoring well locations are located on City property, within the road, trails, or parks.

Field work schedule

Field work will take place on or about Friday, May 2, weather permitting.

Lane reductions

Localized lane reductions may be required at each monitoring well location while work is being completed.

Pedestrian access

Pedestrian access along Speedvale Avenue will be maintained.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

Anindita Datta, P.Eng., Project Engineer

Design and Construction, Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2756

TTY 519-826-9771

[email protected]