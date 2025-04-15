Exhibition Park – geotechnical field work

Open space east of Exhibition Park playground

Notice date: April 15, 2025

About the project

The City is undertaking geotechnical work and soil testing in Exhibition Park, preparing for the future installation of play equipment.

Van Esch Environmental will complete the work on behalf of the City of Guelph.

Field Work

Weather permitting, equipment will be on-site on April 17 at 9 a.m.

Pedestrian access and trail impacts

The north-south trail near the washroom building and playground will be closed temporarily. Please use an alternate route while work takes place.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important project. Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

For more information about the project, please contact:

Christina Vannelli, Park Planner

Park and Trail Development, Parks

519-822-1260 extension 2431

[email protected]