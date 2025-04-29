Delhi Street lane shifts starting May 5

Between Spring Street and Emma Street

Notice date: April 29, 2025

About the project

To support the ongoing Guelph General Hospital expansion, Kieswetter Excavating is installing storm sewer, repaving the road, repairing the curb and the boulevard at 115 Delhi Street.

For more information about the development, please contact [email protected].

Work begins May 5

Work is expected to start on or about Monday, May 5 and take about one week to complete, weather permitting.

Lane shifts on Delhi Street

There will be lane shifts on Delhi Street during the project. Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times. Please follow posted signs for safety. Delays should be expected.

Parking along Delhi Street

On-road parking spaces on Delhi Street will be reduced, to accommodate the lane shift and maintain two-way traffic. Parking spaces that are not available during construction be blocked off along the street.

Pedestrian access

The north sidewalk will be closed to pedestrians at 115 Delhi Street during construction. Please use the nearby crossings at 150 Delhi Street and Eramosa Road to use the south sidewalk.

Property and business access

All businesses in the construction area will remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

Guelph Transit

Guelph Transit route 12 will still operate during construction. Visit guelphtransit.ca for information.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

Kyle Gibson, Manager

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

TTY 519-826-9771

[email protected]