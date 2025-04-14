Delhi Street lane reductions starting April 17

Eramosa Road to Derry Street

Notice date: April 14, 2025

About the project

Royal City Tree Care is completing a private tree cutting at 14 Delhi Street. For more information about the project, please contact Royal City Tree Care by phone at 226-203-3133 or by email at [email protected].

Work begins April 17

Work is expected to begin Thursday, April 17 and take about 9 hours to complete, weather permitting.

Lane reductions on Delhi Street

There will be lane reductions on Delhi Street during the project. Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times. Please follow posted signs for safety. A full road closure is not planned; however, delays should be expected.

Pedestrian access

The South sidewalk will be closed to pedestrians at 14 Delhi Street during construction. Please use the nearby crossings at Eramosa Road and 150 Delhi Street to use the North sidewalk.

Property and business access

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible during work hours.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the work area during working hours (7 a.m.–4 p.m.). equipment may temporarily impact access to private property.

Guelph Transit

Guelph Transit bus stop ID # 1225 route 12 will be temporarily closed during work hours. Visit guelphtransit.ca for information about stop changes and route detours.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area



The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

Crystal Warren

Office Manager

Royal City Tree Care Inc.

226-203-3133

www.royalcitytree.com