Celebrate Earth Day this year by planting trees

Our community tree planting event is back!

Guelph, Ont., April 9, 2025 – The City of Guelph is cohosting its third annual Earth Day tree planting event in partnership with the Rotary Club of Guelph and Trees for Guelph.

Event details

Date: Saturday, April 26, rain or shine

Location: Hanlon Creek Forest, 335 Laird Road. Parking (including for bikes) and site access will be at this location.

Time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Trees, shovels, mulch, pails, and planting instructions will all be provided. All you need to do is come out ready to plant! We’ll have our Water Wagon on site so you can stay hydrated while you plant. Please remember to bring a refillable water bottle to help reduce plastic waste.

Leave your mark

Trees help us recover from severe weather caused by climate change. Our urban forest helps clean the air and keep us cool, saves energy and prevents flooding. Spending time near trees and in natural spaces can also improve our physical and mental health!

Plant trees, build corridors for wildlife, and help fight climate change close to home. Leave your mark on the world this Earth Day by planting trees and being the change for future generations.

Last year, we planted over 1,400 native trees and shrubs; let’s make this year even bigger than 2024!

For more information

For more information, please visit the Rotary Club of Guelph webpage or contact:

Dave Beaton, Program Manager

Forestry and Sustainable Landscapes, Parks

519 822 1260 extension 2761

[email protected]