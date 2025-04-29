625 Hanlon Road closed starting May 12

College Avenue West to Crane Avenue

Notice date: April 29, 2025

About the project

Thoume Construction is removing asphalt, installing new sanitary sewer and water services.

This project supports a development project at 625 Hanlon Road. For more information about the development, please contact [email protected].

The City is supporting this project by allowing this road closure during construction.

Work begins May 12

Work is expected to start on or about Monday, May 12 and take about two weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Hanlon Road closed

Hanlon Road will be closed to through traffic from College Avenue West to Crane Avenue during the project. Local traffic will be permitted along Hanlon Road and Kendrick Avenue, however there will be no through access at 625 Hanlon Road or at the Kendrick Avenue and Hanlon Road intersection.

Property access

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

Sam Bradshaw

James Thoume Construction LTD

[email protected]

or

Kyle Gibson, Manager

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

TTY 519-826-9771

[email protected]