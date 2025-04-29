625 Hanlon Road closed starting May 12

College Avenue West to Crane Avenue
Notice date: April 29, 2025
About the project
Thoume Construction is removing asphalt, installing new sanitary sewer and water services.
This project supports a development project at 625 Hanlon Road. For more information about the development, please contact [email protected].
The City is supporting this project by allowing this road closure during construction.
Work begins May 12
Work is expected to start on or about Monday, May 12 and take about two weeks to complete, weather permitting.
Hanlon Road closed
Hanlon Road will be closed to through traffic from College Avenue West to Crane Avenue during the project. Local traffic will be permitted along Hanlon Road and Kendrick Avenue, however there will be no through access at 625 Hanlon Road or at the Kendrick Avenue and Hanlon Road intersection.
Property access
Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.
City services
There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.
Map of construction area
The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.
For more information
For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:
Sam Bradshaw
James Thoume Construction LTD
[email protected]
or
Kyle Gibson, Manager
Engineering and Transportation Services
City of Guelph
TTY 519-826-9771
[email protected]