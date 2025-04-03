105 Elmira Road North

File number OZS25-003
An application for an Official Plan Amendment and Zoning By-law Amendment has been received to redesignate the subject lands from “Neighbourhood Commercial Centre” to a specialized “Medium Density Residential” designation. The proposal would also rezone the subject lands from “Neighbourhood Commercial Centre” (NCC) to a site-specific “Medium Density Residential” (RM.6-XX) zone under City of Guelph Zoning By-law (2023)-20790, to permit the development of a six-storey apartment building with 126 dwelling units.
Associated reports and materials
- Cover Letter- January 2025
- Renderings- January 2025
- Amenity Diagram- January 2025
- Angular Planes January 2025
- CFS Response to Peer Review – Feb 21 2025
- Commercial Function Study – October 2024
- Conceptual Design – January 2025
- Elevations- January 2025
- Exisiting Conditions Plan- March 2024
- Feasibility Noise Study-Rev 1- March 6 2025
- Floor Plans January 2025
- FSSWM- Rev 1- March 6 2025
- Functional Site Grading and Servicing Plan- January 2025
- Geotechnical Investigation- January 2025
- Groundwater Level Monitoring Program (Hydrog) -January 2025
- HydroG Summary (March 6 2025)
- Pavement Markings and Signage Plan- January 2025
- Pedestrian Wind Letter of Opinion – January 2025
- Phase One ESA – December 2024
- Planning Justification Report January 2025
- Property Survey 61M-68 – August 2002
- Reliance Letter Phase I ESA March 2025
- Section 59 Form November 2024
- Shadow Analysis- January 2025
- Site Plan January 24 2025
- Stamped Conceptual Design March 2025
- Stamped TIB March 2025
- Transportation Impact Brief – January 2025
- Tree Management Plan
- Truck Turning Fire- January 2025
- Truck Turning Garbage- January 2025
- Urban Design Brief- January 2025
For more information
Eric Rempel
e[email protected]