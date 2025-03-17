Wyndham Street North utility investigation starting March 31

Between Farquhar Street and Woolwich Street

Notice date: March 17, 2025

About the project

The City of Guelph is working to reconstruct Wyndham Street North from Farquhar Street to Woolwich Street. A utility investigation is being undertaken to expose and identify buried utilities to help inform the engineering design. The utilities will be exposed by hydro vacuum excavation.

Work begins March 31

Work begins on or around Monday, March 31 and will take approximately three weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Lane reductions

Lane reductions will be required to complete the work. Lane reductions will change as the work progresses and will have signage to indicate which lanes are available.

Pedestrian access

Pedestrian access will be maintained at all times.

Property and business access and parking

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to parking in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may require the temporarily removal of some on-street parking locations.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and cooperation during this important construction project. Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

Andrew Miller, Project Engineer

Design & Construction, Engineering & Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3608

TTY 519-826-9771

[email protected]