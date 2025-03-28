Construction begins on Wellington Street East in April

Between Gordon Street and Wyndham Street South

Notice date: March 28, 2025

About the project

The Wyndham-Wellington Water and Wastewater Capacity Improvement project is a simple project that will lead to big results. This project will allow the City to alleviate capacity restrictions in our overburdened infrastructure and open development opportunities within Downtown Guelph, south of the Metrolinx railway corridor.

The City is working to replace the sanitary sewer and watermain infrastructure along Wellington Street which is reaching the end of its life. These services will be increased in size to support housing growth within the downtown area. Sanitary sewer will also be replaced and increased in size along Wyndham Street South. While the road work is happening on Wyndham Street South, the existing on-street bike lanes will be upgraded to in-boulevard cycle tracks, like College Avenue, with some extension of the cycling network to connect to the bike lanes on Wyndham Street south of the Speed River.

The project is split into two stages, beginning with the first stage of work on Wellington Street from Gordon Street to Wyndham Street South, anticipated to take place from April to July. The second stage of work will take place on Wyndham Street South, from the Speed River to Farquhar Street, anticipated to take place from July to September.

Construction schedule

Work begins on or around Monday April 14, 2025. Work is to be divided into two distinct stages:

Stage 1 encompasses the work on Wellington Street, from Gordon Street to Wyndham Street South, and includes sewer and watermain replacement and restoration of the roadway. This work is expected to take place from April to July 2025.

Stage 2 encompasses the work on Wyndham Street South, from the Speed River to Farquhar Street, which includes the replacement of the sanitary sewer and reconstruction of the roadway, including the upgrade of on-street bike lanes to cycle tracks. This work is expected to take place from July to September 2025.

Lane reductions

During Stage 1, Wellington Street will have lane reductions. Wellington Street will typically have one lane of traffic in each direction, with some left turn movements at intersections restricted.

During Stage 2, Wyndham Street South will be closed from Wellington Street to Farquhar Street.

Pedestrian access

Pedestrian access will be maintained at all times.

Property and business access and parking

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Businesses on the northwest side of the roadway will be accessible through rear entrances on Surrey Street. Businesses on the southeast side of the roadway will be accessible through their typical entrances.

Guelph Transit

During Stage 1, Bus stop 802 (in front of Kentucky Fried Chicken) for Guelph Transit Route 8 will be temporarily closed during construction.

During Stage 2, Bus stops 801 (in front of Guelph Police Services) and 297 (in front of 70 Fountain Street) will be temporarily closed for the duration of construction.

Visit guelphtransit.ca for information about stop changes and route detours.

Stay Informed

The City of Guelph appreciates your patience and understanding as we complete this important infrastructure project. For more information about this project, including updates, visit the Wyndham-Wellington Water and Wastewater Capacity Improvement page.