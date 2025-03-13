The North Sound tells important stories through song

Husband-and-wife duo offer Indigenous culture and history with heartfelt lyrics and harmonies

GUELPH, ON March 13, 2025 — This will be a touching evening of musical storytelling by The North Sound, a partnership between lead singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Forrest Eaglespeaker, and vocalist and composer Nevada Eaglespeaker. Both gracious and graceful, they play River Run Centre’s Studio Theatre on Thursday, April 3 at 8 p.m.

With roots in Treaty 7 Territory, this couple’s songs are a declaration of joy, a hallmark of yearning, and a tender tale of honesty. They sing about family and connection, love and sacrifice, and recovery and addiction. Their stories might be heavy and raw, but they also call for sing-along — a delicate balance that touches the heart and soul.

“This is how I pay homage to my heritage as a Blackfoot person, an Indigenous person,” says Forrest. “I express this through song and story, and use the tools that we’ve been given to survive genocide.”

The North Sound has produced several albums, with their most recent, What It Takes, set to be released March 24, 2025. It offers instantly hummable melodies set to genre-bending sounds of indie folk, Americana, and alt-country. Forrest’s lyrics use haunting metaphors to describe his personal realities as an Indigenous man, and Nevada’s powerful vocals add richness and depth. Together, they deliver a touching, harmonious performance.

Since forming their musical partnership in 2014, the duo has had four singles reach number one on the Indigenous Music Countdown and featured on Saskatchewan’s MBC Radio. They won SaskMusic‘s Indigenous Artist of the Year two years in a row, in 2020 and 2021.

Sponsored by Miijidaa Café + Bistro, this show is part of the Miijidaa Music Series, which features independent artists that offer a fresh take on traditional music. Season Sponsor Richardson Wealth also supports this show — continuing to invest in our artistic community and the rich breadth of local culture.

Tickets to The North Sound are $30 for adults, $28 for patrons over 60, and $35 for those under 30 years. Sliding Scale pricing is also offered for this show, with tickets available for $20 or $10. Discounts are available for groups of 10 or more, or as part of River Run’s Subscribe & Save package. For more information or to purchase, please call 519-763-3000, visit Box Office at 35 Woolwich Street in Guelph, or go to https://riverrun.ca/whats-on/the-north-sound25/.

