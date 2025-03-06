Section of St. Arnaud Street closed starting March 13

Inkerman Street to Allan Avenue

Notice date: March 5, 2025

About the project

J.G. Goetz Construction is installing sewer and water pipes and repaving the road surface.

This project supports a development project at 8 St. Arnaud Street. For more information about the development, please contact [email protected].

The City is supporting this project by closing the road during construction.

Work begins March 13

Work is expected to start on or about Thursday, March 13 and take about two weeks to complete, weather permitting.

St. Arnaud Street closed

St. Arnaud Street will be closed to through traffic from Inkerman Street to Allan Avenue during the project. Local traffic will be permitted along St. Arnaud Street, however, there will be no through access at 8 St. Arnaud Street.

Pedestrian access

The east sidewalk will be closed to pedestrians at 8 St. Arnaud Street during construction. Please use the nearby crossings at Inkerman Street and Waterloo Avenue to use the west sidewalk.

Property access

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

Scott Rouse, Supervisor, Technical Services

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 4116

TTY 519-826-9771

[email protected]