Notice of intention to designate: 99 Maltby Road West

Take notice that the Council of the Corporation of the City of Guelph intends to designate 99 Maltby Road West as a property of cultural heritage value or interest under section 29, Part IV of the Ontario Heritage Act, R.S.O. 1990, Chapter 0.18.

Description of the property

The legal description of the subject property is PT Lot 15, Concession 7, Township OF PUSLINCH PT 1, 61R20183, City of Guelph.

Statement of cultural heritage value or interest

The subject property is worthy of designation under Part IV, Section 29 of the Ontario Heritage Act because it meets four of the nine prescribed criteria for determining cultural heritage value or interest, according to Ontario Regulation 9/06 as amended by Ontario Regulation 9/06. The heritage attributes of 99 Maltby Road W display: design/physical, historical/associative, and contextual value.

Design/Physical Value

99 Maltby Road West meets criterion 1 because it is a rare, early, and representative example of a vernacular stone farmhouse. Constructed in the early 1840’s, the house is one of the few remaining stone structures built in the Township of Puslinch in the first half of the nineteenth century.

Historical/Associative Value

99 Maltby Road West meets criterion 4 because it has direct associations with the settlement of Puslinch Township and the Scott family, an important settler family of Puslinch Township that occupied the property as early as 1837. Specifically, the property is associated with James Scott, who was deputy reeve and reeve for the Township of Puslinch, a member of the Township of Puslinch Council, and Councillor and County Commissioner for Wellington County Council.

99 Maltby Road West meets criterion 5 because of its historical connection to the Puslinch agricultural community and proximity to the City of Guelph. First settled by the Todds and Scotts in 1837, the well-reputed Southdown sheep farm remained in the care of the Scott family for three generations, and continued to operate as a farm until the early 1990’s.

Contextual Value

99 Maltby Road West meets criterion 7 because it is important in defining, maintaining, and supporting the historical character of the Maltby Road streetscape and as a vestige of the early farming landscapes of the Township of Puslinch and what is now the City of Guelph.

99 Maltby Road West meets criterion 8 because it is physically and historically linked to its surroundings and other built heritage resources in the cultural heritage landscape around Gordon Street and Maltby Road West. The property is physically linked to its surroundings because the stone farmhouse is composed of stone extracted from the surrounding fields. The property is historically linked to its surroundings because the stone farmhouse is a vestige of the early agricultural landscape of Puslinch Township.

The subject property meets Criterion 9 as the Scott farmhouse at 99 Maltby Road West sits in its original location fronting the Scott family farmstead and as a link to the early farming landscape of Puslinch Township and what is now the City of Guelph. The 1.5 storey side gable roof building form of the Scott farmhouse has become a landmark within the Maltby Road West streetscape.

Description of heritage attributes

The following elements of the property at 99 Maltby Road West should be considered as heritage attributes in a designation under Part IV, Section 29 of the Ontario Heritage Act:

Original 1.5-storey building form and gable roof massing of the 1840s farmhouse

Original exterior limestone walls including original limestone quoins (corner stones)

Shape and location of window openings including (see Attachment-2 for reference images): The two small rectangular openings in the gable of the south façade facing Maltby Road West The first storey rectangular window opening on the northernmost portion of the east façade The small rectangular window opening in the gable of the north façade

The first storey rectangular window opening on the southernmost portion of the west façade.

The following elements of the property are not considered to be heritage attributes of the property:

Existing window frames, panes, doors, and hardware

Chimneys

The inset rectangular picture window on the first storey of the east façade

The inset rectangular window on the first storey of the north façade

The inset entrance opening on the south façade

The one storey tail and garage portion of the residence (including all window and door openings)

Vegetation, fields, and topography surrounding the residence

It is intended that non-original features may be returned to the documented earlier designs or to their documented original without requiring City Council permission for an alteration to the design.

A more detailed description of the property’s cultural heritage value may be found in staff’s report to City Council dated March 18 2025 and at guelph.ca/heritage.

Notice of objection

Any person may send a notice of objection to this proposed designation, before 4 p.m. on Friday April 25 2025. This notice must be sent by registered mail or delivered to the Clerk of the City of Guelph and must set out the reason for the objection and all relevant facts. If a notice of objection is received, the Council of the City of Guelph shall consider the objection and make a decision whether or not to withdraw the notice of intention to designate the property within 90 days after the end of the 30-day objection period. If Council decides not to withdraw its intention to designate, a heritage designation bylaw must be passed within 120 days after the date of publication of the notice of intention to designate. Council must publish a notice of passing of the designation by-law which is followed by a 30-day appeal period when appeals of the by-law may be given to the Ontario Land Tribunal for a hearing and decision.

