Notice of intention to designate: 59 Green Street

Take notice that the Council of the Corporation of the City of Guelph intends to designate 59 Green Street as a property of cultural heritage value or interest under section 29, Part IV of the Ontario Heritage Act, R.S.O. 1990, Chapter 0.18.

Description of the property

59 Green Street is located on the north side of Green Street, to the west of Dublin Street North. The legal description of PLAN 156, PT LOT 9 and PT LOT 10.

Statement of cultural heritage value or interest

The subject property is worthy of designation under Part IV, Section 29 of the Ontario Heritage Act because it meets four of the nine prescribed criteria for determining cultural heritage value or interest, according to Ontario Regulation 9/06 as amended by Ontario Regulation 9/06. The heritage attributes of 59 Green St display: design/physical, historical/associative, and contextual value.

Design/Physical Value

59 Green Street meets Criterion 1 because it is a representative and early example of a two-story, Georgian-style farmhouse with significant NeoClassical/French refinements, evident in its symmetrical façade, entryway flanked with colonnades, the fanlight transom and large sidelights, French doors on the first floor, and large, multi-paned sash and storm windows.

Historical/Associative Value

59 Green Street meets Criterion 5 because it yields important information about both the history of the Chalmer’s Presbyterian Church in Guelph, and the legacy of the Thurnell family, who were early and integral members of Guelph during its formative years.

Contextual Value

59 Green Street fulfils Criterion 7 because it is important in defining, maintaining, or supporting the character of the area, primarily in how the property is situated on the unique remnants of what was formerly Emma Street.

59 Green Street meets Criterion 8 because it serves as a physical, functional, and historical link to the surrounding area, particularly because it predates the historical Hatch Survey and thus shaped the future development of Emma/Green Street.

Description of heritage attributes

The following elements of the property at 59 Green Street should be considered as heritage attributes in a designation under Part IV, Section 29 of the Ontario Heritage Act:

Building form, including:

Rectangular footprint

Symmetrical Georgian façade

Hipped roof

Limestone walls, including

Quoins

Lintels

Sills

Original window and door openings on the mid-nineteenth century limestone residence

It is intended that non-original features may be returned to the documented earlier designs or to their documented original without requiring City Council permission for an alteration to the design.

A more detailed description of the property’s cultural heritage value may be found in staff’s report to City Council dated March 18 2025 and at guelph.ca/heritage.

Notice of objection

Any person may send a notice of objection to this proposed designation, before 4 p.m. on Friday April 25 2025. This notice must be sent by registered mail or delivered to the Clerk of the City of Guelph and must set out the reason for the objection and all relevant facts. If a notice of objection is received, the Council of the City of Guelph shall consider the objection and make a decision whether or not to withdraw the notice of intention to designate the property within 90 days after the end of the 30-day objection period. If Council decides not to withdraw its intention to designate, a heritage designation bylaw must be passed within 120 days after the date of publication of the notice of intention to designate. Council must publish a notice of passing of the designation by-law which is followed by a 30-day appeal period when appeals of the by-law may be given to the Ontario Land Tribunal for a hearing and decision.

Stephen O’Brien, City Clerk

City of Guelph

1 Carden Street, Guelph ON N1H 3A1

For more information

Jack Mallon, Heritage Planner

Planning Services 519-822-1260 x 3872

[email protected].