Notice of intention to designate: 33 Dormie Lane

Take notice that the Council of the Corporation of the City of Guelph intends to designate 33 Dormie Lane as a property of cultural heritage value or interest under section 29, Part IV of the Ontario Heritage Act, R.S.O. 1990, Chapter 0.18.

Description of the property

The legal description of the subject property is PT LOT 2, CONCESSION 2, DIVISION G, TOWNSHIP OF GUELPH, AS IN MS36550; S/T INTEREST, IF ANY, IN MS48202; GUELPH.

Statement of cultural heritage value or interest

The subject property is worthy of designation under Part IV, Section 29 of the Ontario Heritage Act because it meets three of the nine prescribed criteria for determining cultural heritage value or interest, according to Ontario Regulation 9/06 as amended by Ontario Regulation 9/06. The heritage attributes of 33 Dormie Lane display: design/physical, historical/associative, and contextual value.

Design/Physical Value

The property has physical/design value as it meets Criteria 1 being a good representative example of a California-inspired Modernist residence designed by Guelph architect William J. Campbell.

Historical/Associative Value

The property has historical/associative value as it meets Criteria 4 being home to the William and Lorna Zaduk, avid golfers with connection to the Guelph business and real estate community.

Contextual Value

The property has contextual value as it meets Criteria 8 being visually or historically linked to its surroundings through the Zaduk family’s connection to the sport of golf. The layout of the building is oriented in such a way as to allow the rear elevation and courtyard to have an optimal view of the Cutten Fields Golf Club.

Description of heritage attributes

The following elements of the property at 33 Dormie Lane should be considered as heritage attributes in a designation under Part IV, Section 29 of the Ontario Heritage Act:

original single-storey building form and massing, with flat roof with central chimney and central clerestory

original Roman brick exterior

attached flat roofed carport located at the southwest corner of the house

A more detailed description of the property’s cultural heritage value may be found in staff’s report to City Council dated March 18, 2025 and at guelph.ca.

Notice of objection

Any person may send a notice of objection to this proposed designation, before 4 p.m. on Friday April 25 2025. This notice must be sent by registered mail or delivered to the Clerk of the City of Guelph and must set out the reason for the objection and all relevant facts. If a notice of objection is received, the Council of the City of Guelph shall consider the objection and make a decision whether or not to withdraw the notice of intention to designate the property within 90 days after the end of the 30-day objection period. If Council decides not to withdraw its intention to designate, a heritage designation bylaw must be passed within 120 days after the date of publication of the notice of intention to designate. Council must publish a notice of passing of the designation by-law which is followed by a 30-day appeal period when appeals of the by-law may be given to the Ontario Land Tribunal for a hearing and decision.

Stephen O’Brien, City Clerk

City of Guelph

1 Carden Street, Guelph ON N1H 3A1

For more information

Stephen Robinson, Senior Heritage Planner

Planning Services 519-822-1260 x 2496

[email protected]