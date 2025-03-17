It’s Fix A Leak Week!

Book a free in-home water audit with a click of a button!

This year, Fix A Leak Week kicks off on Monday, March 17, 2025, followed by World Water Day on Saturday, March 22, 2025. Our goal is to promote water conservation and help you save on water bills. As a community that relies on groundwater, Guelph must protect its limited drinking water resources and avoid water waste.

One water-saving tool that the City of Guelph provides is a free in-home water audit to its residents. Why book a water audit for your home?

It’s a free service to Guelph residents.

Receive a personalized report of your home’s water use.

Learn about City rebates that will help you save money and water.

Receive free low flow aerators and showerheads.

Checking for household plumbing leaks like continuously running toilets, dripping faucets, and leaking showerheads, can help identify quick and easily fixable solutions to save money and water.

Key Facts

What is a home water audit?

A City consultant comes into your home, reviews your water bill, tests the flow rates of your faucets and showers, checks for leaks, and recommends water-saving options.

Resources

For more information

Giancarlo Martini, Water Program Coordinator

Environmental Services, Compliance Programs and Performance

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2116

[email protected]