Invasive species removals coming to parks and natural areas starting this spring

Guelph, Ont., March 21, 2025 – We’re working to improve ecological health in our parks and natural areas by removing invasive plant species like buckthorn, Japanese knotweed, dog strangling vine and phragmites australis (also called common weed). Invasive species crowd out native species, threaten ecological integrity of parks and natural areas, and reduce habitat for wildlife. Removing both invasive species before they establish and spread protects our parks and natural areas.

Removals take place between the months of March to November using mechanical and herbicide methods. The work for each site takes three to five days to complete, weather permitting, and signs will be installed in each location during the treatment.

Please stay out of work areas when signs are present

Both Garlon™ and Roundup WeatherPro® have a low exposure risk to people and animals when used correctly. During removals, park facilities and most trails will remain open, however, we ask that you avoid marked work areas until signs are removed.

Invasive species removal by type and location

Buckthorn

Centennial Park, April – November

Colonial Drive Park, April – November

Covered Bridge west side, April – November

Creighton natural area, April – November

Downey and Niska stormwater management pond, April – November

Dunhill Place Trail from Willow Road to Kipling Avenue, April – November

Gosling Gardens Park, April – November

Grange Road Park near Hill Trail and Creighton Avenue, April – November

Hanlon Creek Park, April – November

Howitt Park near Inkerman Street, April – November

Joseph Wolfond Park West, April – November

Preservation Park south of Kortright Road South, April – November

Speed River North and South (Edinburgh Road South to Hanlon Parkway and McCrae Boulevard and Hanlon Parkway), April – November

Spurline Trail, April – November

University Village, April – November

Woodland Glen Park and stormwater management pond, April – November

Dog strangling vine

Dunhill Park Trail, April – November

Eramosa River Trail natural areas, April – November

Goldie Park, April – November

Hadati Creek Trails, April – November

Howitt Park, April – November

Paisley and Hanlon, April – November

Pineridge Trail, April – November

Japanese knotweed

Ann Street, September – October

Beaver Meadows, September – October

Downtown Trail near Ann Street and Earl Street, September – October

Eramosa River Trail, September – October

Heritage Park, September – October

James Street Road Allowance, September – October

James Street Trail, September – October

McCrae Woodlot, September – October

Mico Valeriote Park, September – October

Northumberland Park, September – October

Paisley and Edinburgh Park and natural area, September – October

Railway Corridor Ann Street to Early Street, September – October

Railway Corridor Liverpool Street to Aberdeen Street, September – October

Rapids Side Trail, September – October

River Run Centre property, September – October

Royal Recreational Trail near Edinburgh Road South, September – October

Scout Camp Entrance, September – October

Silvercreek Trail, September – October

Speed River Trail near Heritage Park, September – October

Spurline Trail, September – October

Stone Road Allowance, September – October

Westminster Woods Trail entrance near Beaver Meadows Drive, September – October

Wolfond East, September – October

Yewholme Park and natural area, September – October

York Road easement to Smith Avenue, September – October

Phragmites

Cityview stormwater management pond, August – September

Clair Road, August – September

Downey and Niska stormwater management pond, August – September

Eastview Park, August – September

Gosling Gardens Park, August – September

Grange Road Park natural area, August – September

Hanlon Business Park natural area, August – September

Harts Lane West, August – September

Hilltop Road, August – September

Northview Natural Area, August – September

Preservations Park, August – September

Riverside Park, August – September

Rotary Site, August – September

Severn Drive stormwater management pond, August – September

South East corner of Grange Road and Watson Parkway North, August – September

Starwood Drive stormwater management pond, August – September

Summit Ridge stormwater management pond, August – September

Teal Drive South natural area, August – September

Watson and Wason stormwater management pond, August – September

Wild Parsnip

Starwood Drive stormwater management pond, April – September

Westminster Woods Park, April – September

Read more about how and why we remove invasive species from parks and natural areas on Guelph.ca.

Woodlot management and other invasive species

Select woodlots that were most significantly impacted by the loss of Ash trees due to Emerald Ash Borer (EAB) will undergo full invasive species removal, which may include buckthorn, garlic mustard, periwinkle, goutweed, burdock, greater celandine, lily of the valley, autumn olive, black locust, invasive honeysuckle, Norway maple and Manitoba Maple. To learn more about the removal of EAB please refer to Guelph’s EAB plan.

Woodlot management

Ellis Creek, April – September

Elmira Park Woodlot, April – September

Hadati Creek Trail near Schroder Crescent to Victoria Road, April – September

Margaret Greene Woodlot, April – September

Marksam Park, April – September

Mitchell Woods, April – September

Ridgeway/Greenway Woodlot, April – September

Sugartree Woodlot, April – September

Westminster Woodlot near Beaver Meadows Drive, south of Orin Reid Park, April – September

For more information

519-837-5626

[email protected]