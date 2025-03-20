Impressively Original, Hilariously Ridiculous

The Umbilical Brothers offer a unique take on physical comedy

GUELPH, ON March 20, 2025 – Prepare for a laugh and a half — this one-of-a-kind duo has created their own category of comedy, with inventive skits that combine mime and vocal sound effects for a style dubbed “microphonic mime.” The creative comic pair brings their newest show, The Distraction, to River Run Centre’s Main Stage on Tuesday, April 8 at 8 p.m.

The Umbilical Brothers are not actually brothers — Australian buddies Shane Dundas and David Collins met in an acting course while studying at the University of Western Sydney. Also affectionately known as “the Umbies,” the two have been performing together since the 90s and have become well known and loved around the world. They deliver a novel form of slapstick comedy incorporating special effects for a surreal result. See it to believe it!

This show, The Distraction, is a new venture for Dundas and Collins, experimenting with green screens and more technology than usual. The stage includes a big screen right in the middle, and audience members watch the stage and the screen simultaneously — inspiring the name of the show.

As Broadway Baby commented, The Distraction is “an unmissable and unforgettable comedy experience… mind-blowing special effects… it’s truly a roller coaster of inventiveness.”

In addition to their stage performances, the duo has developed award-winning content for TV, including the well-loved Emmy Award winner, The Upside Down Show, which Dundas describes as “an adult show for kids.” The Umbies were also named two of Entertainment Weekly’s “100 Most Creative People In Entertainment.” Their resume includes appearances on several late-night talk shows, performing after James Brown at Woodstock ’99, and performing for Queen Elizabeth II. They have performed in 40 countries and their online videos have over 200,000 views a month.

This show is part of River Run’s GuelphToday Comedy Series, sponsored by Series Sponsor GuelphToday, presenting some of the most hilarious comics and touring acts. The 2024/25 LOTS ON Season is generously sponsored by Richardson Wealth, who support a wide array of live performances for everyone in the community.

Tickets to The Umbilical Brothers – The Distraction are $59 for adults, $57 for patrons over 60, and $39 for those under 30 years old. Sliding Scale tickets are available for $20 or $10. For more information or to purchase, please call 519-763-3000, visit River Run Centre’s Box Office at 35 Woolwich Street in Guelph, or go to https://riverrun.ca/whats-on/the-umbilical-brothers-the-distraction25/.

