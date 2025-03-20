Help plan a new park in the Kortright East neighbourhood

Participate in the first round of park planning for 249 Ambrous Crescent by April 6

Guelph, Ont., March 20, 2025— We’re getting ready to turn the space at 249 Ambrous Crescent into a neighbourhood park and want the community’s input. Share your vision for the park by April 6!

The project page on Have Your Say has a survey with a few design concepts and we’re inviting you to go through and let us know what you like, what you don’t and what you think is missing from these initial ideas. We’re talking playground elements, pathway layouts, open space needs and more.

We’ll take the input from this survey and use it to prepare a new concept that combines the feedback everyone provides. That concept, along with options for playground elements, will be shared later this year for even more community input, to make sure we’re staying on the right track.

Have Your Say by April 6 to help shape a vibrant community space in the Kortright East neighbourhood.

About neighbourhood parks

Neighbourhood parks are the building blocks of Guelph’s park system. They’re usually small, local parks that serve the needs of one neighbourhood. They include play areas, recreation amenities and green spaces that are close to people’s homes. They’re meant to be easy to walk to, so people can enjoy unorganized, unstructured and spontaneous activities. They often include open space, play areas and natural areas. Opportunities for neighbourhood parks are identified and budgeted for in line with the City’s Parks and Recreation Master Plan.

For more information

Ryan Mallory, Park Planner

Park and Trail Development, Parks

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2298

[email protected]