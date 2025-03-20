Rogers telecom installations at 105 Gordon Street begins March 21

Notice date: March 20, 2025

About the project

Tremble Communications will be completing phone and internet equipment installations on behalf of Rogers Communications at 105 Gordon Street.

Work to begin March 21

The project is scheduled to begin March 21 and is expected to finish within one day, weather permitting. The hours of construction will be 7 am to 7 pm.

Lane reductions and detours

One south bound lane and parking lane will be closed. Two-way traffic will always be maintained.

Pedestrian access

The sidewalks in the work zones will remain open and accessible during the project. Proper pedestrian detour signage will be in place in case of unexpected sidewalk impacts.

Property, business access, and parking

The contractor will make every effort to minimize entry disruption to the properties. However, access to the driveways may be limited for short periods during construction.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Thank you for your cooperation and patience during this construction period. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

Map of construction area

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

City of Guelph contact:

Scott Rouse

Supervisor, Technical Services

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 4116

TTY 519-826-9771

[email protected]

Tremble Communications contact:

Dale Tremble

Tremble Communications

519-943-4655