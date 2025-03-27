From Guinea with Love — and Acrobatics!

Culturally rich circus performance with West African roots

GUELPH, ON March 27, 2025 — Experience immense talent, stunning choreography, costumes, and music in Cirque Kalabanté – Afrique En Cirque. This feast for the eyes and ears takes River Run Centre’s Main Stage on Tuesday, April 15 at 7 p.m. Part of the Wooly Family Series, this show is a delight for all ages, supported by The Wooly Pub and 2024/25 LOTS ON Season Sponsor Richardson Wealth.

The story of Cirque Kalabanté’s origins is as inspiring as the show itself. A pioneer of Guinean circus arts, the founder Yamoussa Bangoura began his artistry in his hometown of Conakry, the capital of Guinea, tumbling from a young age. He went on to perform with renowned companies including Cirque du Soleil, Cirque Eloize, Circus Baobab, and Cavalia before starting his own studio in Montreal. In 2007, he founded Cirque Kalabanté and in 2023, Bangoura won the prestigious Circus Arts Recognition Award from the Conseil des arts de Montréal.

Cirque Kalabanté has produced many shows over the years, including The Thief of Dreams, a comedic show designed for children, and Sogue, featuring a quintet that dives into stories of cultural diversity throughout Canada’s history.

Afrique En Cirque is currently the company’s main production. The elements of this show pay homage to the Guinean diaspora with high-level acrobatics, innovative choreography featuring traditional costumes, and colourful rhythms and drums. Bangoura based this creation on his memories of the Guinean circus shows he saw in his youth, filled with African-style movement and percussion-heavy rhythms.

This nostalgic, vivid inspiration is very apparent in Afrique En Cirque — it is a rare treat to witness another culture without ever leaving your seat. Speaking about the show, Bangoura says, “This African circus: it’s the life we live in Africa. When I go back there, I go fishing, I see people singing, I see the crazy tumblers on the beach, I see the villagers: it’s all there in the show.”

Tickets to see Cirque Kalabanté – Afrique En Cirque are $49 for adults, $47 for patrons over 60 years old, $39 for those under 30, and $29 for ages 14 and under. Discounts are available for groups of 10 or more. For more information or to purchase, please call 519-763-3000, visit the Box Office at 35 Woolwich Street in Guelph, or go to https://riverrun.ca/whats-on/cirque-kalabante-afrique-en-cirque25/.

For Information

Kasia Rusiniak | Program Manager, Development and Marketing

River Run Centre | City of Guelph

519-837-5662 extension 2589

[email protected]