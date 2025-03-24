Subsurface utility investigations in the Exhibition Park neighbourhood begin March 26

Exhibition Street from Division Street to Robertson Drive

Notice date: March 24, 2025

About the project

The City of Guelph is exploring options to address infrastructure upgrades required in the Exhibition Park neighbourhood. This includes upgrades to sanitary sewers, watermains, stormwater sewers, and surface works identified in the Water and Wastewater Servicing Master Plan, the Stormwater Management Master Plan, and through asset management planning.

The preliminary design requires detailed information about utilities that require exposure at their location underground. This is completed by using a strong vacuum hose to make a test hole down to the location of the utility. The work is being completed by T2 Utility Engineers on behalf of the City. All test hole locations are located on City property, within the road or trails.

Work begins March 26

Test holes will be completed between March 26 and April 4. The duration of work at each location is not anticipated to exceed a few hours.

Localized lane reductions

Localized lane reductions may be required at each test hole location while work is being completed.

Pedestrian access

Some test hole locations may overlap with the sidewalk. In these instances, the contractor will work with impacted sidewalk users to detour around the equipment.

Driveway access

Access to select residential driveways may be temporarily impacted by the construction equipment or traffic cones. In these instances, the contractor will work with impacted residents to temporarily permit access to / from the driveway, if possible. In some locations, residents may be required to utilize street parking for the duration of the activity (approximately 4 hours).

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area



The work will be completed generally at Exhibition Street and the trail crossing, 253-263 Exhibition Street, Exhibition Street and Verney Street, and Exhibition Street and Robertson Drive. The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important project. Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

For more information about the project, and ways you can get involved, please visit the Exhibition Park neighbourhood infrastructure improvements project page, or please contact:

Colleen Gammie, P. Eng, PMP, Infrastructure Planning Engineer

Design and Construction, Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2282

TTY 519-826-9771

[email protected]