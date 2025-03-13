City to begin building Emma Street to Earl Street bridge this spring

Notice date: March 13, 2025

About the project

The City of Guelph is set to begin construction on the Emma Street to Earl Street active transportation bridge this spring. Working with B.T. Engineering and Looby Builders Limited site preparation will begin the end of March and bridge construction is scheduled to start in April, weather permitting. We anticipate construction will be completed by December. The bridge will provide an accessible walking and cycling route across the Speed River and will connect you to the Downtown Trail.

Property access and lane reductions

Traffic lanes will be restricted throughout the construction area, please follow posted signs for safety. All residences and businesses in the construction area will remain open and accessible throughout the project.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

Trail access

Access to the Rapid Side Trail will be closed between John Street and Mac Avenue. Please avoid the area and use an alternate route.

The Downtown trail will remain open with temporary disruptions during construction.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

Map of construction area

For more project information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-837-5604

TTY 519-826-9771

[email protected]