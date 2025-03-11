Edinburgh Rd. South closed on March 12 for water main repair

Guelph, Ont., March 11, 2025 – City crews will be conducting emergency water main repair on Edinburgh Road South between Waterloo Avenue and Bristol Street. The repair will begin March 12, 2025 at 6:30am and is expected to be complete by 4pm.
Traffic impacts
Edinburgh Road South will be closed to all through traffic between Waterloo Avenue and Bristol Street between 6:30am and 4pm on March 12, 2025.
Guelph Transit routes and pedestrian traffic will not be impacted.
Updates will be made to this notice at guelph.ca/news and shared on Facebook and X.
For more information
Water Services
City of Guelph
519-837-5629
[email protected]