City of Guelph recruiting for Guelph 200 Community Working Group

Volunteer group to help plan commemorative initiatives for Guelph’s bicentennial

Guelph, Ont., March 27, 2025 – With Guelph’s bicentennial just around the corner in 2027, the City is seeking community volunteers interested in helping guide the anniversary’s commemoration. Applications for the Guelph 200 Community Working Group are open until 11:59 p.m. on April 21.

The City is looking for a diverse group of passionate individuals to help mark the milestone by working with City staff to plan, implement, and support signature and neighbourhood events, community partnerships, and legacy initiatives.

The intention of Guelph 200 is to reflect on and commemorate the past two hundred years of history at this place we now know as Guelph; to gather to contemplate and celebrate our community as we presently experience it; and to use this milestone opportunity to initiate action that contributes to the ongoing evolution of the city we aspire to be.

After applications close on April 21, up to nine members will be chosen to form the Working Group which will operate between April 30, 2025, and January 30, 2028. Subcommittees focused on signature events, commemoration and legacy initiatives, community partnerships, and sponsorship and revenue development will also be formed.

Working Group goals and roles

The goals of the Guelph 200 Community Working Group are

to develop a schedule of local meaningful initiatives to commemorate the City’s bicentennial in 2027,

to engage residents and visitors in memorable experiences,

to assist in revenue generation to support commemoration activities,

to heighten the awareness and understanding of Guelph’s history on this land within the context of Indigenous presence since time immemorial and the Between the Lakes Treaty with the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation,

to celebrate our present-day community, and

to inspire community dialogue and action that contributes to the ongoing advancement of an inclusive, just, healthy, and thriving Guelph of the future.

Once assembled, the Working Group and subcommittees will help develop a schedule of commemorative activities and events, support the implementation of activities, represent the interests of the community, act as ambassadors for the commemoration activities and work within the Council-approved budget to recommend spending to the deputy chief administrative officer (DCAO) of Public Services.

Working with the general manager of Culture and Recreation, the manager of Museums and Culture and the Guelph 200 coordinator, the Working Group reports through the City’s DCAO of Public Services.

All the Working Group specifics are available in the Guelph 200 Community Working Group Terms of Reference.

Getting involved and sharing commemorative ideas

Community members interested in joining the Guelph 200 Community Working Group or subcommittees should submit their application by April 21.

Whether applying for the Working Group and subcommittees or not, anyone with ideas on ways to commemorate Guelph’s bicentennial can submit them through Have Your Say.

Questions about Guelph’s bicentennial and the Guelph 200 Community Working Group can be directed to [email protected].

