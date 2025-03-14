Bristol Street road closure starting March 24

McGee Street and Yorkshire Street South

Notice date: March 13, 2025

About the project

J.G. Goetz construction is installing sewer and water pipes and repaving the road surface, concrete curbs and sidewalk.

This project supports a development project at 151 Bristol Street. For more information about the development, please contact [email protected].

Work begins March 24

Work is expected to start on or about Monday, March 24 and take about four weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Bristol Street closed

Bristol Street will be closed to through traffic from McGee Street to Yorkshire Street South during the project. Local traffic will be permitted along Bristol Street, however, there will be no through access at 151 Bristol Street.

Pedestrian access

The South sidewalks in this area will remain open and accessible during the project.

The North sidewalk will be closed to pedestrians at 151 Bristol Street during construction. Please use the nearby crossings at Edinburgh Road South to use the South sidewalk on Bristol Street. Please use sidewalk along Yorkshire Street South to Waterloo Street to use the South sidewalk.

Property and business access

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

Scott Rouse, Supervisor, Technical Services

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 4116

TTY 519-826-9771

[email protected]