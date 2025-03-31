Applications for Advisory Committees of Council now open – deadline to apply April 21

Guelph, Ont., March 31, 2025 – The City of Guelph is now accepting applications to join one of its many Advisory Committees of Council (ACOC). An ACOC works with City Council to help guide policy decisions and facilitate more inclusive civic participation. Members of ACOCs are collaborative and passionate individuals who care deeply for their communities.

Those with professional and/or lived experience in one of the following areas are encouraged to apply:

accessibility,

arts and culture,

buildings and architecture,

economic and tourism development,

heritage,

natural heritage,

transportation,

planning,

environment,

waste management,

water resources management

The application window runs for three weeks, with the final day being Monday, April 21. Visit guelph.ca/committees to submit your application.

For additional details on how an Advisory Committee to Council functions and their role within local government, see: An Overview of the Governance Framework for ACOCs.

For more information

Dylan McMahon, General Manager City Clerk’s Office / City Clerk

519-822-1260 extension 2811

[email protected]