Alice Street closed starting April 7

Arthur Street to Huron Street

Notice date: March 24, 2025

About the project

Earthx Contracting is installing sewer and water pipes and repaving the road surface.

This project supports a development project at 25 Alice Street. For more information about the development, please contact [email protected].

The City is supporting this project by closing the road during construction.

Work begins April 7

Work is expected to start on or about Monday, April 7, and take about one week to complete, weather permitting.

Alice Street closed

Alice Street will be closed to through traffic from Arthur Street to Huron Street during the project. Local traffic will be permitted along Alice Street, however, there will be no through access at 25 Alice Street, as well no through access at Duke Street.

Pedestrian access

The south sidewalk will be closed to pedestrians at 25 Alice Street during construction. Please use the nearby crossings at Huron Street and Arthur Street to use the north sidewalk.

Property and business access

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

Guelph Transit

Visit guelphtransit.ca for information about stop changes and route detours.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

Scott Rouse, Supervisor, Technical Services

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 4116

TTY 519-826-9771

[email protected]