81 Royal Road

File number OZS25-004
Application to redesignate a portion of the subject lands from Industrial to Site-Specific Industrial and rezone a portion of the subject lands from “Industrial” (I) to a “Site-Specific Industrial ” (B-XX) zone under City of Guelph Zoning By-law (2023)-20790, to permit the development of a Commercial Building.
Associated reports and materials
- Cover Letter Feb 10 2025
- Civil Existing Conditions and Removal Plan Jan 30 2025
- Civil Functional Servicing and SWM Design Report Dec 13 2024
- Civil General Notes and Detail Plan Jan 30 2025
- Civil Grading Plan Jan 30 2025
- Civil Salt Management Plan Dec 13 2024
- Civil Servicing Plan Jan 30 2025
- Community Energy Initiative (CEI) Analysis Dec 13 2024
- Elevations-Renderings Dec 6 2024
- Environment Phase I Report Dec 23 2024
- Landscape Plan and Details Feb 8 2025
- Planning Justification Report Feb 10 2025
- Section59 Review Request Dec 9 2024
- Site Plan_Jan 24 2025
- TIPP and Report Feb 8 2025
- Traffic Geometric Plan Jan 30 2025
- Traffic Impact Study_Jan 31 2025
- Waste Survey Report Dec 17 2024
For more information
Eric Rempel
[email protected]