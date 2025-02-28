Electrical work on Wyndham Street and York Road starting March 10

Wyndham Street South – South of Howitt Street to York Road

Notice date: February 28, 2025

About the project

Alectra Utilities will be rebuilding the electrical distribution systems along Wyndham Street South and York Road, south of Howitt Street. The scope will include the replacement of poles, anchors, conductor, and underground services. As a part of the rebuild, the existing poles which range from 35 feet to 55 feet are being replaced with new 35 feet to 55 feet poles to meet their current construction standards and to improve ground clearances.

Work begins March 10

Work is expected to start on or about Monday, March 10 and is expected to be completed within 3 weeks of the start date, weather permitting. Most of the construction will occur during weekdays between the hours of 8:00am to 4:00pm.

An interruption to your electrical service may be required to facilitate the change to the new infrastructure. If your power is affected, you will receive notifications by phone or by notice on your front door/business. Please ensure that your primary contact phone number attached to your Alectra Utilities/Guelph Hydro account is up to date.

Seymour Electric has been contracted on behalf of Alectra Utilities to complete service attachment upgrades throughout this project. All customers affected by this work have been contacted.

TransPower Utility Contractors Inc. has been contracted on behalf of Alectra Utilities to complete the underground portion of the project. All restoration will be completed to preconstruction conditions or better. All customers affected by this work have been contacted.

Lane reductions and detours

There could be lane reductions during the construction period; however, two-way traffic will be always maintained.

Property and business access and parking

Every effort will be made to avoid disruption to your property. The contractor will provide at least 24 hours’ notice if there will be any disruption to driveway access.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Thank you for your cooperation and patience during this construction period. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

Map of construction area

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

City of Guelph contact:

Scott Rouse, Supervisor, Technical Services

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 4116

TTY 519-826-9771

[email protected]

Alectra contact:

Kyle Wardell

[email protected]

647-505-5674