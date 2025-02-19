The City of Guelph is recruiting for the Downtown Solid Waste User Fee Working Group

The City of Guelph is recruiting Downtown property owners and managers, businesses and institutions, and organizations with potential interest in coordinating waste management to join the Downtown Solid Waste User Fee Working Group.

The group will collaborate with City staff throughout 2025 to:

Help plan a new downtown solid waste user fee program in 2026 and beyond.

Explore options and impacts of various programs.

Provide feedback to inform the next steps for waste services.

How to Get Involved

City staff will be going door to door this February to speak with businesses, understand their needs and recruit those interested to join the working group.

You can also get involved by:

Visiting Have Your Say to submit an application.

to submit an application. Contacting Robertson Reid at 519-822-1260×2104 or [email protected]

About the Downtown Solid Waste User Fee Study

With the new Provincial Blue Box Regulation and the Downtown Renewal Program’s plan to install an underground waste collection system, this is the ideal time for Downtown Guelph businesses and the City to work together on the plan for a user fee system. The solid waste user fee study will assess the ways we can improve waste collection, enhance fairness and accountability for ratepayers, and achieve better waste minimization and diversion in Downtown Guelph.

To learn more about the study, please visit guelph.ca/living/environment/garbage-and-recycling/downtown-solid-waste-user-fee-study

For more Information

Nectar Tampacopoulos, General Manager

Infrastructure, Development and Environment, Environmental Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3599

[email protected]