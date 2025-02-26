Spring into action with Guelph recreation programs!

Spring and summer program schedules now available; registration opens March 19

Guelph, Ont., February 26, 2025 – Got a spring in your step? Starting March 19 at 7:30 a.m., you can register for City of Guelph recreation programs running between April and September. Program schedules are now live on recenroll.ca so you can plan before registration opens.

Register online at recenroll.ca, by phone at 519-837-5699 or at any recreation facility if you plan to pay cash or would prefer to register in person.

Online registration is quick and easy

To make registering online even easier, you can add your credit card information to your RecEnroll account ahead of time. Here’s how:

Log in to your account on recenroll.ca

Choose the family member who will be adding their card information.

On the Family Member Detail Page, scroll down to the Finance Info section and click/tap the “New” button.

Enter the card information into the form.

Click/tap the “Save” button.

Now you’re ready to enroll in spring and summer programs with just a few clicks.

Browse our programs

Spring and summer programs include swimming, sports and leisure activities. We also offer fitness programs for all, such as:

Knockout Parkinson’s: A non-contact boxing program designed for individuals living with Parkinson’s.

Seniors Boxing: A program for 55+ to improve core strength, stamina and posture by practicing the fundamental movements of boxing.

Fitness Friends: A program for children of all abilities that focuses on balance, awareness and body coordination, and

Youth Girls Sport: A program for female identifying youth to engage in a variety of different sports such as volleyball, badminton, soccer, basketball and more

We have a range of new and returning drop-in programs running throughout the spring and summer, including pickleball and youth drop-in basketball.

Join our recreation team

Do you enjoy working with children, making a splash in aquatics, or encouraging your community to get active? If so, we want to hear from you!

We’re recruiting for recreation program instructors and aquatics positions including swim instructor guards and assistant instructors. Find all our job postings and apply online at guelph.ca/careers.

Access to recreation for all

Everyone should have the opportunity to participate in recreation programs. In partnership with the Children’s Foundation of Guelph and Wellington, the Free to Grow program provides grants to low-income families to help children and youth from 0-18 participate in recreation programs. For those 18 and over, the City’s Fee Assistance in Recreation (FAIR) program helps adults and seniors on a limited income with subsidies for recreation programs, passes and other memberships. To learn more about the fee assistance options and to apply, visit guelph.ca/support-services, call 519-837-5699 or visit any of our community centres.

Inclusion in recreation programs for people with a disability

We strive to ensure our recreation programs are inclusive and accessible so people of all abilities can participate. Inclusion services are available and provided at no cost for people with a disability who require extra support to participate in programs or camps.

We have adapted recreation programs with specialized programming to meet a variety of needs including Active Start for kids 4 to 7 years and FUNdamentals for kids ages 7 to 12. We’re also offering our usual adapted aquatics and Friday Friends social groups. Browse RecEnroll to view diverse programming for everyone.

For more information

[email protected]

519-837-5699