Omar Street closed starting February 20

Alma Street North to Raglan Street

Notice date: February 10, 2025

About the project

Sloot Construction is installing sewer and water pipes and repaving the road surface.

This project supports a development project at 9 Omar Street. For more information about the development, please contact [email protected].

The City is supporting this project by closing the road during construction.

Work begins February 20

Weather permitting, work is expected to start on or about Thursday, February 20 and take about one week to complete, also weather permitting.

Omar Street closed

Omar Street will be closed to through traffic from Alma Street North to Raglan Street during the project. Local traffic will be permitted along Omar Street, however, there will be no through access at 9 Omar Street.

Pedestrian access

The sidewalks in this area will remain open and accessible during the project.

The south sidewalk will be closed to pedestrians at 9 Omar Street during construction. Please use the nearby crossings at Alma Street and Raglan Street to use the north sidewalk.

Property access

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

Guelph Transit

Visit guelphtransit.ca for information about stop changes and route detours.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

Scott Rouse, Supervisor, Technical Services

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 4116

TTY 519-826-9771

[email protected]