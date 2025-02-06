Metrolinx bridge inspections starting February 11

Wyndham Street North, Wilson Street, Norfolk Street

Notice date: February 6, 2025

About the project

Bridge Check Canada is conducting their routine Metrolinx bridge inspections on Wyndham Street North, Wilson Street, and Norfolk Street.

Work starts February 11

Work is expected to start on or about Tuesday, February 11 and take about four days to complete, weather permitting. Most of the fieldwork will occur during weekdays between the hours of 9:00 am to 4:00 pm.

Lane closures and detours

Wyndham Street at Metrolinx Bridge: The vendor will conduct an inspection and survey of exposed concrete on various parts of the bridge. One lane will be closed, but traffic will be maintained in both directions.

Wilson Street at Metrolinx Bridge: The vendor will conduct an inspection and survey of refaced parts of the bridge to determine existing concrete conditions. The sidewalk may be closed at certain times, but the road will remain open during their work.

Norfolk Street at Metrolinx Bridge: The vendor will conduct an inspection and survey of parts of the bridge to determine existing concrete conditions. The sidewalk will be closed as well as the right lane of traffic, but traffic will be maintained in both directions.

Pedestrian access

The sidewalks in the work zones will remain open and accessible during the project. However, if there are any disruptions, the contractor will take all efforts to maintain at least one of the sidewalks and bike lane open during the project window.

Property and business access and parking

Every effort will be made to avoid disruption to your property. The contractor will provide at least 24 hours’ notice if there will be any disruption to driveway access.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Thank you for your cooperation and patience during this construction period. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding, and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

City of Guelph contact:

Scott Rouse, Supervisor, Technical Services

Engineering & Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 4116

TTY 519-826-9771

[email protected]

Bridge Check Canada primary contact:

Amer Rashid

Bridge Check Canada

647-278-7299