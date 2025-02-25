Final Kinderconcert of the Season

Guelph symphony presents African folk tale through music and interactivity for toddlers

GUELPH, ON February 25, 2025 — The final installment of Park Eatery Kinderconcerts, The Spider and the Magic Drum, tells the story of a mischievous spider named Anansi who finds a magical drum in the West African forest. This interactive music series is specifically designed for children five years and younger — and enjoyed by parents, too! This show takes place in River Run Centre’s Studio Theatre on Saturday, March 22 at 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., and 11:30 a.m., with each performance running 30 minutes.

Supported by Series Sponsor Park Eatery and Season Sponsor Richardson Wealth, these wonderful shows expose young children to the symphony in a way that is accessible and captivating. They are performed by musicians from Guelph Symphony Orchestra (GSO), with The Spider and the Drum featuring music by Samuel Coleridge-Taylor.

Like all shows in the Kinderconcerts series, this one delivers a productive and inspiring message. It is focused on the dangers of greed, and the power of feeling satisfied with what you already have. As Anansi keeps beating the mysterious magic drum, food appears in front of him to eat. At the same time, the forest around him begins to decay. He is faced with his mistake as the pattern continues to grow. Once Anansi realizes and reverses his greed, the forest becomes lush again.

This thoughtful show is based on Anansi and the Magic Drum, an African folktale by Roselyn Byrne. The show is narrated by Kween, a local activist, performance artist, speaker, dancer, influencer, and educator.

Park Eatery Kinderconcerts are engaging and interactive, with audience participation highly encouraged. Children can sit close to the musicians to immerse themselves in the sounds, storytelling, and music. After the performance, they are invited to meet the musicians and to touch the instruments, too! The first two shows in this well-loved series were The Nutcracker and The Dragon’s Gate.

Tickets to Kinderconcerts — The Spider and the Magic Drum are $15 for adults, $13 for patrons over 60 or under 30 years old, and $11 for children 14 and under, including infants. For more information or to purchase, call Box Office at 519-763-3000, visit 35 Woolwich Street in Guelph, or get details online at https://riverrun.ca/whats-on/kinderconcerts-the-spider-and-the-magic-drum/.

