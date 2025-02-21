Downtown snow removal begins February 24 – no overnight street parking

Guelph, Ont., February 21, 2025 – We’re removing snow from the downtown area overnight on February 24, 2025 to February 27, 2025.

Please do not park your cars on the street between 9 p.m. and 7 a.m. so that we can complete the work quickly and efficiently. You can park in municipal lots, including the Market Parkade, Macdonell Parking Lot, West Parkade and East Parkade instead. Municipal lots are free to park between the hours of 6 p.m. — 8 a.m.

Snow removal activities and equipment may temporarily increase noise in the downtown area. We appreciate your patience, understanding and co-operation as our crews do their best to maintain the area during the winter months.

A map of downtown streets being cleared for snow removal. Form Woolwich Street and Waterloo Avenue, to Gordon street and Waterloo Avenue, to Norwich Street West and Norfolk Street, all city downtown blocks are being cleared.

Resources

Plow Tracker and email alerts
Overnight parking

For more information

Terry Dooling, Manager of Public Works
Operations
City of Guelph
519-822-1260 extension 3346
[email protected]

