Dance Your Cares Away with Jim Henson’s Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock Live

The first ever, live musical Fraggle Rock show is coming to Guelph

GUELPH, ON February 20, 2025 – Jim Henson’s musical, fun-loving Fraggles are dancing their cares away across North America and coming to River Run Centre’s Main Stage. Jim Henson’s Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock Live is the first ever live show based on The Jim Henson Company’s beloved franchise. This show is presented as part of The Wooly Family Series — sure to delight Fraggle fans of all ages — on Saturday, March 14 at 4 p.m.

Join Gobo, Red, Mokey, Wembley, and Boober Fraggle as they discover the legend of the Celebration Stone, an ancient Fraggle treasure. It has the power to bring everyone together for the greatest party, but it was shattered and lost generations ago. As the Fraggles set off on an exhilarating, adventurous journey exploring exciting new caves in Fraggle Rock and beyond, they discover magic that they never knew existed and learn to work together to unite the lost pieces of the magical artifact.

Based on the Emmy Award-winning Apple TV+ original series Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock, this new, family friendly live stage adventure features the Fraggles, the Doozers, and visits from a giant Gorg as well as exciting new creature friends, all built by the renowned Jim Henson’s Creature Shop.

Written and directed by John Tartaglia (Avenue Q, Shrek the Musical, Stephen Schwartz’s The Secret Silk), the interactive live musical features both new and classic Fraggle songs, eye-popping immersive stage effects and all the hilarious, heartwarming magic that has kept Fraggle Rock captivating generations of audiences for over 40 years.

Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock Live is produced by The Jim Henson Company with Brierpatch Productions acting as General Manager and The Brad Simon Organization as the show’s exclusive booking agency.

Richardson Wealth generously sponsors River Run’s 2024/25 LOTS ON Season, supporting a rich breadth of live performance for everyone in the community. The Wooly Pub sponsors the family series, helping present shows like this one, to delight grandkids and grandparents alike. The Fraggles stop in Guelph for one day only and tickets are selling quickly.

Tickets to Jim Henson’s Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock Live are $49 for adults, $47 for patrons over 60, $39 for those under 30 years old, and $29 for kids under 14. For more information or to purchase, please call 519-763-3000, visit River Run Centre’s Box Office at 35 Woolwich Street in Guelph, or go to https://riverrun.ca/whats-on/jim-hensons-fraggle-rock-live25/.

