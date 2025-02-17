City working to resolve water main break: 14 Delhi Street

Update: February 17, 2025 at 9:00 p.m. — The water main break has been resolved.

Guelph, Ont., February 17, 2025 — City crews are working diligently to repair a water main break located at 14 Delhi Street in Guelph.

Approximately 15 houses will experience reduced water pressure during the repair and will be notified in advance. Two fire hydrants within the work zone will be considered out of service for the duration of the repair. Repairs are set to begin imminently and are expected to take approximately 8-10 hours to complete.

While the situation is being handled, we encourage everyone to avoid the area until repairs are complete. There are no health risks associated with this break. We will continue to provide updates as the situation progresses.

Traffic impacts

Delhi Street will be closed between Eramosa Road and Derry Street for the duration of the repair. Emergency access for EMS will be maintained through the worksite.

Transit will be affected in both directions. Visit guelph.ca/transit for information about potential route impacts.

Updates will be made to this notice at guelph.ca/news and shared on Facebook and Twitter.

For more information

Water Services

City of Guelph

519-837-5629

[email protected]