Updated: City of Guelph declares a significant weather event in preparation for winter storm

Thursday, February 13 – The City of Guelph remains under a significant weather event as a result of the overnight winter storm on Wednesday bringing in hazardous weather conditions.

During a significant weather event, all on-street parking is suspended as crews work to maintain our roads, sidewalks, bike lanes and trails. We will notify residents when the significant weather event measures have been lifted via Guelph.ca and @CityofGuelph social channels.

You can view the plow tracker to see our progress at guelph.ca/snow. Please wait 48 hours after the significant weather event is lifted to report a problem location via the online form submission.

City staff are working hard to clear snow and resume all services as normal. We appreciate your patience and cooperation during this time.

Recent updates as of Thursday, February 13, 2025

Move parked cars off the street

On-street parking and overnight parking exemptions on unplowed roads are suspended. Please move parked cars from the streets until your street has been plowed.

If you utilize a street that permits year-round parking, our staff ask that you temporarily relocate to one of the following locations so plows can access your road:

a community center lot, or City park parking lot

Municipal parking lot or parkade

an alternative residential street that has already been plowed.

Please adhere to all parking regulations and avoid busy arterial roads to prevent ticketing, consult the guelph.ca/plowtracker to see what has been cleared in your location. For more information please contact Bylaw Compliance staff at 519-837-2529.

Waste Collection

City waste management is experiencing some delays in collection; Thursday’s bins may be delayed for their pickup. Friday collection is proceeding according to the regular schedule. Please ensure your bins are accessible one meter from the curb or in the mouth of the driveway if your property has one. For information about blue box recycling pick up timing and delays, please refer to Waste Management (WM) at 1-800-561-1655.

Guelph Transit

Guelph Transit buses are running on-time according to the posted schedule. Follow Guelph Transit on X (formerly Twitter) @guelphtransit for updates.

Track the plows

You can thank a plow driver and track the plows at guelph.ca/snow .

Storm drains/ fire hydrants

Please check storm drains near your property and clear them of debris such as leaves, sticks and garbage. This will allow storm water and ice melt to drain properly and prevent flooding.

To ensure Fire Services can locate and access fire hydrants, please assist us by ensuring they are clear of snow.

City Hall

City Hall will maintain regular business hours of operation from 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m..

Trees

Ice and snow buildup can make trees heavy, causing branches to break and trees to fall. Even healthy trees that are structurally sound can fall under the weight of ice. Keep an eye on your private trees. Our forestry crews will be dealing with tree issues on City property, as they become known, and prioritized according to risk presented.

Hydro

To report a concern with powerlines and outages, including a tree on a powerline, please contact Alectra Utilities at 1-833-253-2872.

For more information

[email protected]

519-837-5628