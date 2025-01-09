Work along Woolwich Street and into Riverside Park starting January 13

Woolwich Street and Riverside Park, north of the Riverside Park entrance

Notice date: January 9, 2025

About the project

The City is working with Communications and Cabling Contractors to install underground conduit and fibre optic cable along a small portion of Woolwich Street, just north of the Riverside park entrance and into the park for approximately 100 meters toward the Riverside cottage building.

Work begins January 13

Work is expected to start on or about Monday, January 13 and take approximately one week to complete, weather permitting.

Please note that no trees will be impacted during construction.

Lane reductions

Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times. There will be a reduction of one northbound lane on Woolwich Street within the work area. The bike lane will also be slightly shifted within the work area. Please follow posted signs for safety. A full road closure is not planned; however, delays should be expected.

Pedestrian access

A portion of the east sidewalk will be closed within the work area along Woolwich Street. Please use the nearest crossings on Marilyn Drive and at the Evergreen Seniors Community Centre to access the west sidewalk. Please follow posted signs for safety.

Property and business access and parking

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). However, construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

Guelph Transit

There is no impact to Guelph Transit routes.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

Darcie Fleischhacker, IT Project Manager

Information Technology

City of Guelph

226-820-2140

TTY 519-826-9771

[email protected]