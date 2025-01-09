Work along Woolwich Street and into Riverside Park starting January 13

Woolwich Street and Riverside Park, north of the Riverside Park entrance
Notice date: January 9, 2025
About the project
The City is working with Communications and Cabling Contractors to install underground conduit and fibre optic cable along a small portion of Woolwich Street, just north of the Riverside park entrance and into the park for approximately 100 meters toward the Riverside cottage building.
Work begins January 13
Work is expected to start on or about Monday, January 13 and take approximately one week to complete, weather permitting.
Please note that no trees will be impacted during construction.
Lane reductions
Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times. There will be a reduction of one northbound lane on Woolwich Street within the work area. The bike lane will also be slightly shifted within the work area. Please follow posted signs for safety. A full road closure is not planned; however, delays should be expected.
Pedestrian access
A portion of the east sidewalk will be closed within the work area along Woolwich Street. Please use the nearest crossings on Marilyn Drive and at the Evergreen Seniors Community Centre to access the west sidewalk. Please follow posted signs for safety.
Property and business access and parking
All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.
Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). However, construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.
Guelph Transit
There is no impact to Guelph Transit routes.
City services
There will be no interruption to any City services during construction.
Map of construction area
The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.
For more information
For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:
Darcie Fleischhacker, IT Project Manager
Information Technology
City of Guelph
226-820-2140
TTY 519-826-9771
[email protected]